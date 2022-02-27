HM Payson & Co. Has $58,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

