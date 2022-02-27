Horizon Protocol (HZN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $136,583.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $136,583.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.37 or 0.07060397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,059.04 or 0.99904006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

