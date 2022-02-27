Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

VERU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

VERU traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. 598,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.09 million, a PE ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Veru in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Veru by 58,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Veru by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

