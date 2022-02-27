Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $426 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.84 million.Everbridge also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.22-0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $15.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,096,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.06. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $2,194,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 542.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

