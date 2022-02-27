Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,248,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 175,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

