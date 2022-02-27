Brokerages Set Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Target Price at $20.25

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 333,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The company has a market cap of $830.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wabash National by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Wabash National by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Wabash National by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

