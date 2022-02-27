Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys 1,417 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,509,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,151. The company has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.80 and its 200-day moving average is $363.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.