First Command Bank Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Command Bank increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.4% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $316.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

