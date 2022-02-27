EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $218.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

