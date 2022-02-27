EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 13,182 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.38 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.41 and its 200 day moving average is $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

