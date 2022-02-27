LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 317.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

NYSE:LYB opened at $98.00 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.