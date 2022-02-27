Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.58 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $123.35. The stock had a trading volume of 439,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,276. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.66 and a 200 day moving average of $154.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $110.64 and a 12-month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fox Factory by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 165.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Fox Factory by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.