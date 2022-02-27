Dine Brands Global’s (DIN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,064. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,303,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.