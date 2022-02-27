Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 80.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLVOF. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 85 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 90 price target on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Volvo Car from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

VLVOF remained flat at $7.35 on Tuesday. Volvo Car has a 1 year low of 7.02 and a 1 year high of 10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 8.56.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

