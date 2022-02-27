Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Receives $9.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE SUNL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 823,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

In other news, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

