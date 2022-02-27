Ellipsis Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.84 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $103.84 million and $13.82 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00036711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00110611 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 632,769,534 coins and its circulating supply is 609,207,514 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

