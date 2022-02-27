Banano Market Cap Achieves $11.94 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $11.94 million and approximately $76,163.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,769 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,561,226 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

