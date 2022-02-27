American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.53-1.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. 2,303,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $1,021,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

