Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 1.5% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,815,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,438,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,357,000 after acquiring an additional 594,499 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,794,000 after acquiring an additional 78,381 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE DUK traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,395. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.16. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

