19,539 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Acquired by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after buying an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 105.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $50.55.

