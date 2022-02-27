$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Copart posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.69. 1,673,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,349. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.93. Copart has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Copart by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 10.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 53.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,128,000 after buying an additional 173,355 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

