SYNC Network Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $1,728.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.00238113 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013649 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003813 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000763 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00024128 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,562,704 coins and its circulating supply is 123,529,475 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

