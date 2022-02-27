Argon Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded down 18% against the dollar. Argon has a market cap of $491,025.68 and approximately $86,947.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.47 or 0.07075361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,065.87 or 0.99876609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,588 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.