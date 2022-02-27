$605.99 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) will report sales of $605.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.86 million and the lowest is $602.60 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $510.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WWW shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 611,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,760. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,165,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at $4,827,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.