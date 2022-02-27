$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $839.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WGO. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of WGO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.00. 478,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,627. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,411 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,597,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,319,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,075,000 after purchasing an additional 300,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 379,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 277,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

