WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.94 Million

Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) will report sales of $137.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.77 million and the highest is $141.40 million. WesBanco posted sales of $149.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $555.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.08 million to $563.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $580.93 million, with estimates ranging from $568.03 million to $595.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WesBanco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in WesBanco by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in WesBanco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 409,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

