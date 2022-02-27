Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,000.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Spectris to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($42.84) to GBX 3,000 ($40.80) in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF remained flat at $$38.75 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 380. Spectris has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $55.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.89.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

