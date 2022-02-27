BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $221,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BKU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

BankUnited stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.35%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

