Homrich & Berg Acquires New Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,333,646,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Moody’s by 98.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,038,000 after purchasing an additional 208,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 35.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 748,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,334,000 after purchasing an additional 194,321 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after buying an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $323.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.83. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $273.21 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

