Homrich & Berg Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $231,129,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $59,253,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $55,820,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $73.77.

