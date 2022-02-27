General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after buying an additional 473,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in General Mills by 156.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in General Mills by 19.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,348,000 after purchasing an additional 748,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

