General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in General Mills by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.63. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

