Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $22.53 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,938 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $22,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,742,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.15 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

