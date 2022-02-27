Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.0% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $100,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after buying an additional 445,902 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $549.83. 1,156,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,680. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.78. The company has a market cap of $216.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

