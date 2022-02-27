CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 187.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $17,205,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,508,000 after buying an additional 314,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.23.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $900,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,243 shares of company stock worth $28,675,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $181.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.54. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.35, a PEG ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.