Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $3.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the lowest is $3.02. Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $3.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $14.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.76 to $14.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.37 to $16.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $11.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $410.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,410. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $368.05 and a one year high of $463.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.79.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

