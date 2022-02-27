LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 234,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,156,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,133,000 after purchasing an additional 132,443 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

LYB stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

