Oddz (ODDZ) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Oddz has a total market cap of $5.95 million and $275,632.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.96 or 0.07096500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,049.89 or 0.99935724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003063 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

