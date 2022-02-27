United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.55 Million

Analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) to announce $203.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.00 million and the highest is $213.50 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $176.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $850.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $828.10 million to $891.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $922.55 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $940.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,438,000 after buying an additional 409,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,848,000 after buying an additional 395,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,985,000 after buying an additional 47,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,855,000 after buying an additional 283,831 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 814,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,580. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

