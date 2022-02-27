United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.55 Million

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) to announce $203.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.00 million and the highest is $213.50 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $176.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $850.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $828.10 million to $891.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $922.55 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $940.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,438,000 after buying an additional 409,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,848,000 after buying an additional 395,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,985,000 after buying an additional 47,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,855,000 after buying an additional 283,831 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 814,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,580. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

United Community Banks Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.