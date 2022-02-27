Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Luna Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luna Innovations.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. 58,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,329. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $218.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

