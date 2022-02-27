Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.04. Travelzoo posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TZOO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

TZOO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,953. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $113.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $42,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Bartel bought 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,031 shares of company stock valued at $729,104 in the last three months. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

