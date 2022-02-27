Treat DAO Reaches Market Cap of $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.47 or 0.07075361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,065.87 or 0.99876609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

