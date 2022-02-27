Brokerages Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $232.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.00 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $194.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 545.27% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

BE traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $20.32. 4,199,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,350 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

