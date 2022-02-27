WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $514,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

TIP opened at $125.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

