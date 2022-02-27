Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Reduced by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 1.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in AON by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in AON by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AON by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in AON by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AON by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $292.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.14.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

