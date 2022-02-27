Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $2.27 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 148,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 121.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $1,388,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 25.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $87.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

