HM Payson & Co. Cuts Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $107.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.86. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.39 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

