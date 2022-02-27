Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 6,454 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,661,000 after purchasing an additional 36,554 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,806,000 after buying an additional 2,068,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,495,000 after purchasing an additional 160,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

