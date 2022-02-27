Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,831 shares of company stock worth $3,377,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $324.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

