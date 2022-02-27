Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXACU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,138,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,138,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,138,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,192,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,145,000.
Shares of OXACU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.37.
